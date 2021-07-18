Britney Spears refuses to return to the stage while her father manages her fortune

In an outraged post on social media, the pop star took this position in protest of a recent court ruling.

The topic has existed for 13 years.

Starting in February of this year, with the debut of “Framing Britney Spears”, Britney Spears’ relationship with her father became even more debated around the world. But Britney has had the problem for more than a decade. And after the recent setback in court that ruled the singer’s father and lawyer remain responsible for managing her assets, there are more developments.

In a long Instagram post, the pop singer revealed she’s refusing to return to acting until she regains control of her fortune. It was late June when Britney Spears herself gave nearly 25 minutes of emotional testimony in a court hearing. It was the first time that the singer spoke publicly on the subject.

As the litigation dragged on, the singer announced in the early hours of Saturday through Sunday, July 18, that she was refusing to put on makeup again to go on stage and perform in front of fans until they make decisions for themselves can music. .

The singer also says that this legal problem destroyed her dreams. “The only thing I have with me is hope, which is very difficult to kill, but there are people who keep trying,” she wrote in disgust.

Britney Spears admits that she still doesn’t like how documentaries and accounts of the litigation facing her are reminded of less positive episodes in her life, but that this is “over”.

With swear words mixed in, he explains persistently: “You won’t see me on stage anytime soon while my father decides what to wear, what to say, what to do and what to think. I’ve been doing this for 13 years. “

Instead, he admits to continuing to share videos and content with fans from home. “If you don’t want to see my ass dance or it’s not up to your standards, read a damn book.”