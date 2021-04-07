British Vaccination Commission changes Astrazeneca Recommendation | Free press

In Britain, concerns about the Astrazeneca vaccine developed in Oxford had so far caused nothing but head shaking. But now the vaccination committee has adjusted its advice.

London (AP) – The British Vaccination Commission has changed its recommendation for the Astrazeneca vaccine after a review. In the future, if possible, the preparation should only be administered to adults over 30 years old, as the committee announced.

This is due to reports of rare cases of blood clots associated with vaccination with the vaccine. So far, according to the MHRA, 79 rare blood clots have occurred in Britain following vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine. There were 19 deaths. Most of these cases involved young people. According to the vaccination committee, a direct link with the vaccine has not yet been proven. But given the lower risk of death from Covid-19 for younger people, this has been weighed up, he said.

In Germany, the federal and state ministers of health had decided, because of the thrombosis cases, which mainly occurred in young women, to generally only administer the preparation to people over 60. For younger people, vaccination is only possible after being informed about the risks at your own risk. In other countries the vaccine is only recommended to a limited extent. In France, for example, it is only given to people over 55.

The EU medicines agency EMA had previously announced that it would not restrict the use of Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine, despite the rare occurrence of blood clots. According to the authority, the benefits of the active ingredient should be rated higher than the risks.

Oxford University had temporarily halted a clinical trial of the Astrazeneca vaccine in children and adolescents due to the review.

