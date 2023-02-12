British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia’s heavy losses

Russia has seemingly suffered its heaviest losses because the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the previous two weeks.

Supply: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda experiences

Particulars: UK Intelligence factors to the Ukrainian Common Workers’s each day experiences on Russian army casualties, noting that they can not confirm the Ukrainian methodology. They emphasise, nonetheless, that the developments illustrated by this knowledge are seemingly correct.

The imply common over the previous seven days was 824 Russian casualties per day, which is 4 occasions greater than in June-July 2022. British Intelligence emphasises that Ukraine additionally continues to undergo from a excessive attrition fee.

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the rise in Russian casualties is probably going on account of a spread of things, together with a scarcity of educated personnel, coordination, and assets throughout the entrance, as seen in Vuhledar and Bakhmut.

Earlier, British Intelligence expressed its assumptions as to why Wagner’s Group is halting recruitment of jail inmates.

