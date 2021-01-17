British Home Secretary under pressure after data breach | Free press

London (AP) – After an outage involving thousands of accidentally deleted data, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has come under pressure. Experts spent the weekend trying to recover data, Patel explained.

She is in close contact with the team. Your ministry had described the accident, initially reported in the Times, as “human error.” According to the report, there were hundreds of thousands of arrest reports with DNA and fingerprints. According to the Guardian, 400,000 criminal files could be affected.

In its initial statement, the ministry had emphasized that only data from those released and not investigated further was affected. The Times reported that the error at least affected the police’s ability to reopen the proceedings.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer warned on Sky News over the weekend that the outage could also affect ongoing investigations, calling on Patel to take personal responsibility. He asked the Minister of the Interior in Parliament for advice.

