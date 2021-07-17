British health minister suffers from Covid-19 | free press

Even a vaccination does not fully protect against infection. The British health minister tested positive for the corona virus. Still, he is grateful for his two vaccinations.

London (AP) – British health minister Sajid Javid tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Javid announced this in a video message on Twitter on Saturday.

He felt a little battered and then took an antigen test – it turned out to be positive. Now he is waiting for the results of a PCR test. “I am grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and so far my symptoms have been very mild,” continues Javid. He called on people to get vaccinated as well.

In Great Britain, the number of new infections has been rising enormously for weeks. The 7-day incidence was last given around 345 (as of July 11). More than 50,000 new infections were registered on Friday alone. This is partly attributed to the strong expansion of the delta variant.

Nevertheless, all corona measures in England will be lifted on Monday. The government says the successful vaccination program has weakened the link between infections and hospitalizations and deaths. Experts are particularly critical of the exemption from the mask requirement. Up to 100,000 new infections are expected in the UK every day in the coming weeks.