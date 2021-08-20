British Foreign Secretary under pressure over Crete holiday | free press

There were more MPs in the UK Parliament this week than since the start of the pandemic. The government is under pressure from Afghanistan – especially Foreign Minister Raab.

London (AP) – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is coming under increasing pressure over his conduct in the crisis in Afghanistan.

The conservative politician is accused of continuing to vacation on the Greek island of Crete, despite the militant Islamist Taliban taking power over much of Afghanistan.

Raab also allegedly refused to make an urgent phone call to the Afghan foreign minister about the evacuation of local workers who had been helping British agencies for years.

Raab did not return to London until Monday after the militant Islamist Taliban also took control of the capital Kabul. Previously, high-ranking diplomats had unsuccessfully asked him to call for days, British media reported. The opposition is now demanding his resignation. According to Friday reports, Raab is also losing support within the ruling Tory party and his own ministry.

Raab ruled out a dismissal on Thursday. Arguably, he had himself photographed while conducting a conference call with the foreign ministers of other leading industrial countries (G7). There is speculation that the minister could lose his post in a cabinet reshuffle this fall. Discontent with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government in Afghanistan is widespread in all political camps. There was much criticism in a special session of parliament.