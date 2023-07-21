Britain’s By-elections: So Far, a Win and a Defeat for the Tories

Britain’s governing Conservative Occasion suffered a crushing defeat in a single electoral district however prevented dropping one other as outcomes got here in early Friday in three by-elections, a essential take a look at of recognition for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The small, centrist Liberal Democrats get together received one of many Conservatives’ most secure seats in Somerton and Frome, within the southwest of England, overturning a giant majority for the Tories, in a big victory, with the Liberal Democrats receiving 21,187 votes in opposition to 10,790 for the Conservatives.

However there was higher information for Mr. Sunak in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, within the northwestern fringes of London, the place his get together narrowly held on in opposition to the primary opposition Labour Occasion within the district that had been represented by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A 3rd contest, in Selby and Ainsty, in Yorkshire within the north of England, was nonetheless to be determined.