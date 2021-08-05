Britain cancels quarantine for unvaccinated Germans | free press

Good news for British holidaymakers from Germany: the barriers to entry are lower than in months. But the British travel industry is not really satisfied.

London (dpa) – Unvaccinated travelers from Germany and several other European countries no longer need to be quarantined after arriving in Britain.

The British government, as announced, downgraded Germany and Austria to the lowest risk category. The change will take effect at 5:00 a.m. (CEST) on Sunday.

Corona tests remain mandatory

Participants from countries on the so-called green list can enter the UK without quarantine, but must bring a negative test and take a PCR test no later than the second day after entry. Recently, only fully vaccinated people from Germany and most EU countries and the US were able to enter without subsequently going into self-isolation.

However, when returning to Germany, according to the current status, only vaccinated people can bypass the quarantine, as the UK is still a risk area. The latest incidence was 275 (as of July 30).

Travel industry dissatisfied

The UK travel industry welcomed the changes but called for even more states to be put on the “green list”. In addition, the mandatory post-entry PCR tests should be abolished. They are too complicated and too expensive. The “snail’s pace” in opening up tourism is leaving Britain behind its European competitors, criticized association boss Mark Tanzer. However, Transport Minister Grant Shapps emphasized that holidaymakers now have clarity. But it is impossible to make long-term predictions.

At the same time, the British government increased the prices for the hotel quarantine that travelers from countries on the so-called red list have to fill in. There are countries where dangerous variants circulate – especially countries in South America and southern Africa, but also the holiday destinations of Tunisia and Egypt and Mexico. Where travelers previously had to pay 1750 pounds per person for the eleven days, in the future this will be 2285 pounds (the equivalent of more than 2680 euros).