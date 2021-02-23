Bring Your Own Device Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Bring your own devices refer to employees using their personal devices, such as smartphones, personal computers, and tablets, in order to connect to their organizational networks. It saves money by reducing the requirement to buy new devices for each employee. It also helps in accelerating productivity by offering the employees the satisfaction to work on their own devices. The growing proliferation of smartphones and services such as 4G LTE is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing small and medium-sized enterprises across developed and developing economies are driving the growth of the bring your own device market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the growth of the bring your own device market. Furthermore, the growing applications of bring your own devices in various verticals is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bring Your Own Device Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the bring your own device market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bring your own device market with detailed market segmentation by component, device, deployment type, vertical and geography. The global bring your own device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bring your own device market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the bring your own device market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bring your own device market is segmented on the basis of component, device, deployment type, and vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, security, and service. On the basis of device, the market is segmented as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bring your own device market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bring your own device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

`The report analyzes factors affecting bring your own device market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the bring your own device market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the bring your own device market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from bring your own device market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bring your own device market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bring your own device market.

The report also includes the profiles of key bring your own device market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

BlackBerry Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

EisnerAmper LLP

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

MobileIron Inc.

Mobit Technology Solution

VMware, Inc.

