Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 15% by 2026 | VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, MobileIron Inc., SAP SE, BlueBOX IT (Lookout), Cisco Systems Inc.

The Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The BYOD Market registered a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. High-speed like 4G and 5G services offered by telecom companies drive the BYOD market in both developing and developed economies.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592231/bring-your-own-device-byod-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market: VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, MobileIron Inc., SAP SE, BlueBOX IT (Lookout), Cisco Systems Inc., Divide (Google LLC), Hewlett-Packard Company, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SA ( Nokia), Oracle Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Verizon Communicatiomns and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Sept 2019 – Crestron launched the Crestron ONE app with mobile room control, enabling a flawless control experience from any personal device. Crestron ONE empowers employee wayfinding, room automation, and content sharing from their personal device, facilitating touchless room management. With Crestron ONE, employees and guests at any workplace can control room technology safely, securely, and reliably through their personal devices which automatically detect Crestron systems, authenticate via the touch screen, and securely connect.

– July 2019 – Microsoft integrated third-party mobile threat defence (MTD) software with its Intune UEM platform, enabling corporate systems to detect when an employee’s unenrolled, smartphone or tablet has an app potentially infected by malware. The new Intune capability is particularly useful for companies with bring-your-own device (BYOD) policies in that it can block access to enterprise systems on devices flagged by the MTD software

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry is Expected to have Significant Growth in the Market



– Consumerization of retail, where customers have increased access to information via., technologies, such as cloud, mobile, and social, is creating a new opportunity for retailers. To boost customer engagement, retailers are more focused on data collection to help improve customer satisfaction.

– Organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers. BYOD helps retailers to take advantage by providing a more engaging in-store experience to the customers and, in turn, reducing device procurement costs and gaining visibility into in-store performance. BYOD helps the workers access resources at their fingertips, increasing productivity and driving employee and customer satisfaction.

– According to the Financial Impact of BYOD study, employees tackle work tasks the moment they receive them, accomplish them more quickly and gain some extra minutes, 37 minutes per week to be exact. The US BYOD users ranked highest on that scale, with an average 81 minutes saved per week. For retailers, with a large number of associates, the regained minutes can quickly add up, translating into improved customer service that results in increased sales.

– With the increase in the number of connected wearable devices, the workers can keep themselves updated in real time, which helps them take decisions quicker and serve customers as soon as they get the query.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



– North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the BYOD market. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of BYOD vendors. Some of them include Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and BlackBerry Limited, among others, which contributes to the growth of the market.

– The vendors operating in the region are collaborating for improving digital transformation solutions. For instance, in June 2018, BlackBerry Limited and Samsung collaborated on enhanced digital transformation solutions. One of the outputs of this partnership is that joint enterprise customers using cutting-edge Samsung devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, wearables, and the Samsung DeX mobile desktop experience, gained the ‘out-of-the-box ability to manage all those devices on a single pane of glass via the BlackBerry Universal Endpoint Management (UEM) platform.

– The increasing adoption of social media, mobile technology, advanced analytics, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) (SMACT technologies) across diverse sectors, such as manufacturing, retail, BFSI, healthcare, government, etc., is further expected to boost the adoption of BYOD solutions across North America in the coming years.

– The shift to deliver the access of business critical information to the employees, regardless of their geographical location, has pushed the rapid adoption of BYOD solutions. With the increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets for accessing the business critical information, the growth of BYOD in the region is expected to be high over the forecast period.

– Furthermore, smartphone is the most preferred device for BYOD employees. According to Consumer Technology Association, the revenue from smartphone sales in the United States is expected to reach USD 80 billion in 2019 from USD 69 billion in 2017.

– Organizations operating in the region are encouraging their employees by numerous reimbursement schemes to purchase tablets of their own choice. This has boosted the growth of the BYOD market in the region.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592231/bring-your-own-device-byod-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com