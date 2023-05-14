Brief Rocket Fire Disrupts Gaza Cease-Fire. How Long Can the Truce Last?

A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian fighters within the Gaza Strip was largely upheld on Sunday, except for a quick alternate of fireside within the night, and routine returned hours after the 2 sides agreed to finish a five-day escalation that killed at the least 33 individuals in Gaza and two in Israel.

However throughout the area, the query was when, moderately than if, the cease-fire would break. The escalation, at the least the eleventh involving Gaza since 2006, got here simply 9 months after the earlier days-long battle between Israel and militias within the coastal enclave.

The Israeli navy mentioned {that a} single Palestinian rocket was fired into an open space close to Gaza on Sunday night, inflicting no harm however reminding residents of the fragility of the truce.

The regional dynamics additionally stay unstable: Israel’s 16-year blockade of Gaza, performed collectively with Egypt, stays in place, as does its 56-year occupation of the West Financial institution, each of which gas Palestinian anger and violence. Arduous-line Palestinian militias that formally name for Israel’s destruction nonetheless dominate Gaza and preserve a powerful presence within the West Financial institution — bolstering the Israeli rationale for exerting management over each territories.