“Bridgerton” star will star in a film inspired by Robin of the Woods and 007

“O Santo” is based on a series of books and has been adapted for both television and film.

Everyone fell in love with their character in “Bridgerton”.

Regé-Jean Page was the highlight of the first season of “Bridgerton”. After the announcement that he would not be returning for the second part of the Netflix series, we already know what the actor’s new project is: a film with strong influences from both the Robin of the Woods and James Bond -Universe.

Regé-Jean Page will star in and produce a film adaptation of Leslie Charteris’ books. “The Saint” follows the adventures of Simon Templer, a spy who steals money from the rich and gives it to the poor, keeping a percentage of the profits for himself. This Simon’s lifestyle ultimately makes him the enemy of all the rich, which includes important and high-ranking politicians.

However, this will not be the first adaptation of the books to the screen. In the 1960s, a series based on this universe made its debut on British television with Roger Moore in the lead role, who later also appeared in films such as “007: Adventure in Space” and “007: Irresistible Agent”.

The 1997 adaptation of The Saint made its debut in the film, starring Van Kilmer. Here, Simon Templar, a master of disguise, had been hired by a Russian tycoon to steal a secret cold-fusion formula (something that triggers low-energy nuclear reactions). At work he meets a traitor who wants to destroy the Russian government and the woman who hides the secret Simon is after.

Page will run the project with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brad Krevoy by his side as producers. Paramount Pictures is responsible for the future distribution of the film.

The former “Bridgerton” star recently completed filming on the new Netflix movie, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas – “The Gray Man”. With a budget of $ 200 million, this is actually the most expensive film on the streaming platform. The story is about Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a CIA veteran who is betrayed by the institution and becomes a refugee. Lloyd Hanses (Chris Evans), his former collaborator, is chosen to hunt him down.