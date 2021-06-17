Bridge Construction Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Type, Material & Application An increase in urbanization is expect to fuel the expansion of the railway networks throughout the globe, which in turn boost the growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bridge Construction Market by Type, Material, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global bridge construction market size was valued at $908.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,212.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America. In addition, surge in road and highway construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for new bridges. However, volatile economic condition in Latin America may hamper the bridge construction market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in future due to intense competition and new bridge development by market players.

Major types of bridge construction products included in the report are beam bridge, truss bridge, arch bridge, suspension bridge, cable-stayed bridge, and others. The others segment includes stressed ribbon, pile, and covered, cantilever bridge, and others. The beam bridge construction constituted the highest market share in 2019, owing to increased demand in the transport infrastructure industry.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the bridge construction market report include ACS Group, AECOM, Balfour Beatty, China Communications Construction Company Limited, China Railway Group Ltd, Fluor, HOCHTIEF AG, Kiewit Corporation, SAMSUNG C&T, and VINCI.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Beam Bridge

Truss Bridge

Arch Bridge

Suspension Bridge

Cable-stayed Bridge

Others

By Material

Steel

Concrete

Composite Materials

By Application

Road & Highway

Railway

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

