Bricklaying Robot Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players BROKK GLOBAL, Husqvarna Group, Komatsu and more, Forecast 2026
Bricklaying robot are usually used in the construction industries, is a machine that is used to place bricks. They are very useful as they have ability to place around 400-500 bricks in an hour as compared to human who can place only around 65-80 bricks. This new robot increases the efficiency help in doing the faster. Increasing urbanization and rising construction activities is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Global Bricklaying Robot Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing construction activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.
For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Bricklaying Robot market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bricklaying robot market are BROKK GLOBAL, Husqvarna Group, Komatsu Ltd., Ekso Bionics, Fujita Corporation, Construction Robotics., FBR Ltd, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Conjet AB, CYBERDYNE INC., Giant Hydraulic Tech., Apis Cor, nLink AS, Advanced Construction Robotics, MX3D, CyBe Construction.
Segmentation : Global Bricklaying Robot Market
By Automation
Fully Autonomous
Semi-Autonomous
By Application
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Public Infrastructure
Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Brickworks announced that they have collaborated with Fast Brick Robotics (FBR) so that they can test Hadrian X bricklaying machine. They together will form a new business called Fastbrick Australia. As per the agreement, Brickworks will provide blocks for test Hadrian X bricklaying machine and FBR will have the right to provide the services to the fastbrick Australia. This will help the company to fulfil their agreement with Saudi Arabia to use the Hadrian X’s to build 50,000 Kingdom by 2022 for which they need about 100 robots.
- In July 2017, Caterpillar Inc, announced that they will be investing in a brick- laying robot Hadrian. This will help the company to create more new technologies and innovations and expand their business in the market. This new Hadrian X technology can lay 1000 bricks in an hour and can also cut them in precise manner.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid urbanization and industrialization is driving the growth of this market
- Increasing safety awareness in construction sites is another factor driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- High price of the equipment is restraining the growth of this market
- Uncertain layout of the construction sites is another factor restraining the market growth
Country Level Analysis
The Bricklaying Robot market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Bricklaying Robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Bricklaying Robot market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Bricklaying Robot market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Bricklaying Robot Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Bricklaying Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Bricklaying Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Bricklaying Robot market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
