Brian Cox turned down ‘Game of Thrones’ because ‘the pay wasn’t that good’

The ‘Succession’ star also opened up about possible appearances in ‘Harry f-cking Potter’ and ‘Pirate of the Caribbean’.

The actor has no regrets.

Apparently Brian Cox almost ruled the Seven Kingdoms and the Waystar Royco empire. The actor wrote a memoir that hit newsstands on January 18, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, in which he revealed he turned down a role on Game of Thrones because “the pay wasn’t that good was”.

Cox explained his reasons for turning down the hit HBO series to GQ magazine in a tone that suggests he has no regrets about the decision. “I’m often asked if I’ve been offered a role on ‘Game of Thrones,’ and the answer is yes. It would be a king named Robert Baratheon who apparently died when he was attacked by a wild boar in season one,” Cox wrote on Google for turning down the role.”

And continues: “Why? Well, Game of Thrones was a smash hit and of course everyone involved made a fortune. But when I was originally offered the role, the pay wasn’t that good. Also, it was going to be phased out fairly soon, so it wouldn’t have had any of the benefits of the long-term effects of a successful show where salaries increase with each new season. So I refused and Mark Addy was attacked by the boar instead of me. (I lied. I actually googled it)”.

Cox also addresses speculation as to why he never took part in the Harry Potter saga. Despite what one might think, the actor didn’t turn down the role. “Harry Potter,” he wrote. “I think the role he could have played would have been Brendan Gleeson, the Mad-Eye Moody, but he was more stylish than me. And that’s very important in the film world, so he got the part and I didn’t. Also, Gleeson did a lot better than I would have.”

But the revelations don’t stop there. Seemingly determined to share as much confidential information as possible, Cox adds that he also turned down the role of Governor Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean. The actor reveals: “I could have made good money. But I would have ended up making film after film in the saga and wasting every other opportunity I had.”

Brian Cox also says that Johnny Depp is “very overrated” and “very overrated”. Cox writes of his role in Edward Scissorhands: “Let’s face it, if we have hands like that and makeup like that, we don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. But people love him. They really loved him. Of course, nowadays they don’t love him that much. If Johnny Depp were looking for the role of Jack Sparrow right now, they would give it to Brendan Gleeson.ue.”