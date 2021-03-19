Brexit Dispute: Weber Calls for Resolution Before Easter | Free press

The Northern Ireland Protocol remains a major point of contention in the Brexit process. Is there still a chance for a compromise? EU politician Manfred Weber is now exerting pressure.

Brussels (dpa) – CSU European politician Manfred Weber links the ratification of the trade deal with Great Britain to a settlement of the dispute over the special Brexit rules for Northern Ireland.

If no solution is found before Easter, he does not see how the EU parliament can confirm the Brexit trade deal during this time, the European People’s Party group leader said after a message in Spiegel on Friday. “We’re not going to let Boris Johnson show it to us.”

The British government had announced that it would unilaterally postpone the import controls in Northern Ireland agreed in the EU Withdrawal Treaty for six months. The unauthorized deviation from the valid agreement angered the EU. It has therefore initiated infringement proceedings.

The responsible Vice-President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, was open to a compromise. “We now understand that the adjustment is more difficult and the companies need more time,” said Sefcovic of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Friday). However, a condition for extending the grace period is that the British government explains exactly how it intends to spend the extra time. The earlier statements are “absolutely inadequate”.

This is the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which is intended to avoid checks between the British Northern Ireland and the EU state of Ireland. In Northern Ireland, customs formalities now apply for deliveries from England, Scotland and Wales.

The EU exit treaty with the protocol was agreed in 2019. The EU’s trade agreement with Great Britain followed at the end of December 2020. This is already being applied for the time being. Ratification by the European Parliament is still pending. The deadline for this is April 30.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99