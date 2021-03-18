Brewery Equipment Market | Size, Growth, Trends and Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Brewery Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global brewery equipment market trend to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Brewery equipment include tools and machines that are mainly deployed for manufacturing fermented and alcoholic beverages. Some of the widely used brewery equipment comprise of mash and wort kettles, whirl poolers, steam generators, lauter tuns, hot liquor tanks, compressors, aeration devices, cold-water tanks, fermentation and storage equipment, etc. These equipment are primarily used for milling the grain, mashing, lautering, malting, boiling, cooling, fermenting, segregating wort, conditioning, carbonation, filtration, filling, etc. As a result, brewery equipment are installed across macro and craft breweries for producing and processing of beer on a small-, medium, and large-scale.

The growing preferences towards artisanal beer and alcoholic beverages are primarily driving the market for brewery equipment. Additionally, a significant rise in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs, especially across the developing economies, is further augmenting the market growth. Numerous beer manufacturers are adopting automated and sustainable brewing equipment that is integrated with mechanized and automated solutions for process optimization, improved yeast management, enhanced operational efficiencies, etc. These novel variants have lesser energy requirements and aid in minimizing the wastage of resources, such as water, grains, heat, etc. Several other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, implementation of favorable government policies, expansion of the beer tourism industry, etc., are further expected to drive the global market for brewery equipment in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Alfa Laval AB

Criveller Group

Della Toffola SpA

Hypro Group

Krones AG

Lehui Craft

Meura SA

Paul Mueller Company

Praj Industries Limited

Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co. Ltd

Brewery Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Material Type and Mode of Operation.

Market Breakup by Type:

Macrobrewery Equipment

Milling Equipment

Brewhouse

Cooling Equipment

Fermentation Equipment

Filtration and Filling Equipment

Others

Craft Brewery Equipment

Mashing Equipment

Fermentation Equipment

Cooling Equipment

Storage Equipment

Compressors

Others

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Copper

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

