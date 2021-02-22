Brewer’s Yeast Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Brewer’s Yeast Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Global brewer’s yeast market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to its usage as an economically cheap additive option, and a very easy manufacturing process.

Brewer’s yeast is defined as the ingredient utilized in the beer brewing process. It also finds its application in bread making and as an ingredient for nutritional supplements. It consists of a one-celled fungus known as “saccharomyces cerevisiae”, and has a bitter taste often containing of non-living yeast. It finds its uses in a number of healthcare issues and also for the production of various medicines, because it’s known to provide high levels of chromium, and vitamin B.

By Product (Fresh, Dry, Instant),

Type (Dry, Liquid),

Application (Beer, Wine, Food Supplements, Feed Supplements, Others),

End-Use Vertical (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Breweries, Nutraceutical Manufacturers),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand from the additives application is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising benefits associated with the product improving the health of the consumer is also expected to increase its adoption rate

Increasing consumption of nutritional and dietary supplements globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Brewer’s yeast has been identified as the stimulator for various immune functions of the body as they support the regeneration of cells and providing support to microphages which combat the presence of germs in the body

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding complications with the health of individuals with over-consumption of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing presence of animals suffering from various disorders due to the consumption of yeast extracts is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Life-threatening complications for individuals suffering from yeast infections if they unknowingly consume supplements consisting of brewer’s yeast is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

In June 2019, Associated British Foods plc and Wilmar International Limited’s subsidiary “Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that they had agreed to a joint venture for the development and commercialization of yeast and bakery ingredients for the China region. The joint venture will include acquiring the operations of AB Mauri, a division of Associated British Foods plc and also establish a new plant situated in Qiqihar City, China to significantly improve the capacity of manufacturing

In January 2019, Lallemand Inc. announced that they had agreed for the acquisition of Ohly’s yeast manufacturing facility situated in Hutchinson, Wisconsin, United States. The agreement comes after Ohly’s decision to find a sustainable partner to improve the state of their production facility. This transferring of owners will help in providing consumers with better product grades and ensure continuance of the production facility

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Brewer’s Yeast market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Brewer’s Yeast market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Brewer’s Yeast market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Brewer’s Yeast Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

