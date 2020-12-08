Bremen’s CDU head of state wants Spahn as a candidate for chancellor | Free press

Who should run for chancellor in the upcoming federal elections to the Union? Bremen CDU boss Carsten Meyer-Heder has a big favorite.

Bremen / Berlin (dpa) – Bremen’s CDU chief Carsten Meyer-Heder wants Jens Spahn to be the CDU’s candidate for chancellor. “If I chose, Mr. Röttgen will be the party leader and Jens Spahn is a candidate for chancellor,” Meyer-Heder told the news portal “The Pioneer”.

Spahn is assertive and has shown in the pandemic that he can deal with mistakes. This error culture is something that politics as a whole lacks completely, Meyer-Heder said. Röttgen is also doing well.

Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, is driving the Greens into coalition with the SPD and the left. “I can’t imagine black and green working for him,” said Meyer-Heder. In the state elections in Bremen in 2019, Meyer-Heder achieved as a top candidate that the CDU became the strongest force in Bremen for the first time. But as the SPD, Greens and Left Party came together, the Union remained in opposition in the smallest federal state.