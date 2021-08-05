Bremen AfD list admitted to general election | free press

The AfD’s federal election list in Bremen was not approved last week. The party has filed a complaint. The Federal Electoral Committee has now ruled on this.

Bremen (dpa) – The AfD can run in Bremen with a state list for the federal elections.

In Berlin, the federal electoral committee upheld a party complaint against an opposing decision by the state electoral committee. The decision was made after a long legal discussion.

The state polling station had motivated its decision by the fact that the election proposal did not contain the affidavit of the secretary of the election assembly. She also had not signed the minutes of the election meeting. The secretary had motivated her refusal to provide the signatures with alleged irregularities at the election meeting. Some members were not properly invited. The background is quarrels in the AfD state association in Bremen.

The federal electoral committee found that there was a legal loophole for such cases that needed to be closed. Federal Returning Officer Georg Thiel stated that it could not be that a single person would blow up an election rally and its decisions by refusing to sign. “We should not open the door any further to such problem cases.”