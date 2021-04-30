Breathable Pouches Market Growing Demand Rapidly 2021 With Major Players PAXXUS, PeelMaster, Huhtamäki Oyj, Amcor plc, Printpack

Breathable Pouches Market: An Overview

A breathable pouch is a modified form of a pouch with micro or macro perforation technology which helps in keeping the packaged product fresh for a longer time. This pouch uses advanced packaging technology to promote the product and utilizes full micro laser perforation or macro punched perforations to minimize “sweating” in the packaging. This, in turn, helps to keep the product looking fresh and also it helps in extending the shelf life of the product. Breathable pouches are made of PP or PE which are recyclable and more sustainable which in turn leads to optimization waste of product and packaging. Along with the sustainability aspect, these pouches also provide end-user or customer satisfaction while making the purchase of a product with excellent seal property due to co-extrusion avoiding curling effects. Breathable pouches are the perfect alternative to other conventional plastic wrap or stocked catch-all checkout pouches in terms of numerous benefits. Breathable pouches are an excellent option for a manufacturer to extend the shelf life of the product and even for the consumer as they provide exceptional consumer satisfaction while making a product purchase thereby giving a great consumer experience. Breathable pouches are used in various packaging applications such as food and beverages especially in the bakery and confectionary segment, healthcare, etc.

Breathable Pouches Market: Dynamics

The rising concern of the items getting contaminated by consumers while purchasing the product and experiencing excellent customer satisfaction is the prime factor accelerating the growth of the market. Majority of the prominent end-use industries across the globe are focusing on achieving the sustainability factor while manufacturing their product which in turn reduces the unnecessary packaging waste which is responsible for the rising environmental concern. Also, an increase in the product shelf life especially in the food and beverages industry is uplifting the demand for the breathable pouches market. On the other hand, high pricing associated with breathable pouches can restrict the growth of the market. During the covid-19 impact, the breathable pouches market showed the positive growth with the increase in the demand for medical equipment from pharmaceutical industry along with the food and beverages industry. Overall, due to an increase in sustainability awareness, an increase in the shelf life of the product, and experience excellent customer satisfaction the global breathable pouches market is estimated to expand with a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Breathable Pouches Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the breathable pouches market is segmented into:

PP

PE

On the basis of perforation, the breathable pouches market is segmented into:

Micro perforation

Macro perforation

On the basis of application, the breathable pouches market is segmented into:

Food and beverages

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Breathable Pouches Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the breathable pouches market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA Region. The North American region is forecasted to witness the rise in the adoption of breathable pouches to fulfill consumer satisfaction while purchasing the product. Also, many companies are nowadays following the sustainability trend in terms of recyclability of the packaging material which may boost the demand of the breathable pouches market. Furthermore, the need for an increase in the shelf life of the product is also driving the demand and thereby increase in the adoption of breathable pouches. Also, the European region is expected to mark healthy growth due to an increase in the healthcare sector and its applications in medical devices. An increase in the agricultural practices in Asia-Pacific to store the produce to keep it fresh is likely to fuel demand for breathable pouches in the coming years. Along with that, the MEA and Latin America regions are projected to observe notable market growth owing to an increase in consumer awareness about product contamination and awareness in the product and packaging wastage affecting the environment.

Breathable Pouches Market: Key Players

Some of the breathable pouch manufacturers are; PAXXUS, PeelMaster, Huhtamäki Oyj, Amcor plc, Printpack, Guangzhou Maidi Medical Co., Ltd, Mondi plc , Uniflex Packaging, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sterilmedipac, Anquing Tianrun Paper Packaging Co., Ltd.

