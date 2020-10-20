Breath of the Wild benefits from a great promotion

Are you a big fan of the Nintendo Swith? Do you love the saga of The Legend of Zelda? Breath of the Wild is now available for less than 52 euros. An opportunity to watch the franchise progress and have a good time, alone or with friends.

Breath of the Wild: Nintendo’s know-how in one game

In this new opus from 2017, the protagonist Link emerges from a sleep of a century. Upon awakening, he discovers a war-ravaged kingdom of Hyrule. So, during this adventure, you will have to find out what happened in his absence and fight against Ganon, the antagonist. As usual, Nintendo paid special attention to the Breath of the Wild universe. This is especially noticeable if you are a fan of discovery. Eh yes! Unlike the previous titles, this time around you can explore more areas and keep going.

Breath of the Wild is suitable for players aged 12 and over. The title can be played on Nintendo Switch with another local player.

