Breast Reconstruction Market Grow with a CAGR 2020-2025 Focuses On Top Companies GC Aesthetics PLC, Hansbiomed, Ideal Implant, Groupe Sebbin SAS

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025

The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific breast reconstruction market is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.9% to US$ 132.3 Mn 2025 from US$ 98.2 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, presence of large pool of breast cancer patients and increasing awareness on breast reconstruction procedures, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The global breast reconstruction market, based on the technology was segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary and transumbilical. In 2017, inframammary segment held the largest share of 56.2% of the market, based on the technology. In addition, the segment is expected to dominate during the coming years owing to its advantages such as, restoring a natural breast shape and lower risk of complications.

The key players operating in the breast reconstruction market worldwide include Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., Groupe Sebbin SAS among others.

The market for breast reconstruction is well established in the North American region, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the process of breast reconstruction. Various market players have improved their products for the breast reconstruction procedures. Therefore, they are developing more number of advanced and new products for the reconstruction procedures. For instance, Allergan Plc received the FDA approval for marketing the NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast reconstruction, which offers women undergoing breast reconstruction, augmentation or revision surgery a new medium firmness gel, implant option. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe is expected to be another key driver for the growth of breast reconstruction procedures. According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the U.S. were reported with a history of breast cancer, which includes the patients currently undergoing a treatment, as well as finished their treatment. Moreover, according to the National Cancer Registry, China, the incidence of breast cancer has increased by 3.5% from 2000 to 2013 in China. Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, as many as 691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer were alive in the UK. This number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases were found in other parts of the world and such trend backed by increasing preference for reconstruction procedures is expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.

To comprehend global Breast Reconstruction market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

