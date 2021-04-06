Breast Pump Market is Booming US$ 1,901.6 Mn by 2027 with Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Healthcare, Spectra Baby USA

The Breast Pump Market accounted to US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,901.6 Mn by 2027.

Soaring birth rates among developing economies are responsible for fueling global baby boom. However, the rising birth rate also contributes to rising birth defects and inability of mothers to breast feed the child, due to different reasons such mothers death or mother suffering from severe disease such as hepatitis, AIDS, etc. According to a report published by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2018, there are almost 250 babies born every minute around the globe. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fertility rates for Hispanic women were highest in 2017 among Hispanic women with 67.1 births per 1,000 women.

Top Companies of Breast Pump Market :

Pigeon Corporation

Ardo medical, Inc.

Ameda, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela LLC

Evenflo Feeding

Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG

Mayborn Group Limited

Hygeia Healthcare

Spectra Baby USA

Global Breast Pump Market – By Product Type

Electric Breast Pump Single Electric Breast Pump Double Electric Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Technology Type

Closed System Breast Pump

Open System Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Online Distribution

According to a recent study by The Insight Partners, the global Breast Pump Market has extensive research on market size, growth

This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.

Primary and secondary research techniques have been used for the compilation of research report.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Breast Pump Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Breast Pump Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Breast Pump Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Breast Pump Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Breast Pump Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Breast Pump Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Breast Pump y Analysis

Chapter 10 Breast Pump Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Breast Pump Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

