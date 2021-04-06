Breast Pump Market is Booming US$ 1,901.6 Mn by 2027 with Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Healthcare, Spectra Baby USA
The Breast Pump Market accounted to US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,901.6 Mn by 2027.
Soaring birth rates among developing economies are responsible for fueling global baby boom. However, the rising birth rate also contributes to rising birth defects and inability of mothers to breast feed the child, due to different reasons such mothers death or mother suffering from severe disease such as hepatitis, AIDS, etc. According to a report published by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2018, there are almost 250 babies born every minute around the globe. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fertility rates for Hispanic women were highest in 2017 among Hispanic women with 67.1 births per 1,000 women.
Top Companies of Breast Pump Market :
Pigeon Corporation
Ardo medical, Inc.
Ameda, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medela LLC
Evenflo Feeding
Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG
Mayborn Group Limited
Hygeia Healthcare
Spectra Baby USA
Global Breast Pump Market – By Product Type
- Electric Breast Pump
- Single Electric Breast Pump
- Double Electric Breast Pump
- Manual Breast Pump
Global Breast Pump Market – By Technology Type
- Closed System Breast Pump
- Open System Breast Pump
Global Breast Pump Market – By Distribution Channel
- Consumer Stores
- Online Distribution
According to a recent study by The Insight Partners, the global Breast Pump Market has extensive research on market size, growth and it has been submitted to its huge database. Some of the prominent factors influencing the growth of the market.
The main goal for the dissemination of this information is to give a descriptive analysis of how the trends could potentially affect the upcoming future of Breast Pump market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.
According to The Insight Partners, it takes a closer and analytical view of different dynamic aspects of the business. Primary and secondary research techniques have been used for the compilation of research report. The rising needs of data in each and every field is the major factor for the global market drive.
