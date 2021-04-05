Breast Cancer Drug Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report – 2028 | TMR Report

According to TMR, the Global Breast Cancer Drug Market is accounted for $14.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $43.27 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. High prevalence of breast cancer, growing R&D investments and rising healthcare expenditure and awareness are some of the key factors influence market growth. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and expiry of patented drugs is restraining the market growth.

Breast cancer is most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide and also is one of the leading causes of death. Breast cancer is a disease where uncontrolled growth of malignant cells in the breast tissue that is most commonly occurs in female than men. Breast cancer is the result of uncontrolled cell division of breast cells, most commonly cells of breast lobule and ducts.

Based on Drug, Chemotherapy Drugs segment growth is due to development in the fields of drug delivery and oncology, and increased government funding and initiative to create awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatment. By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth due to prevalence of chronic diseases, growing focus of global pharmaceutical companies in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Breast cancer drug Market include Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Janssen Global Services LLC, Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Celldex Therapeutics, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Genzyme Corporation, MacroGenics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Biocon.



Procedures Covered:

• Mitotic inhibitor

• Aromatase inhibitor

• Hormonal rec

• HER2 inhibitor

• Anti-metabolites

• CDK 4/6 inhibitor

Drugs Covered:

• Targeted Therapy Drugs

• Chemotherapy Drugs

• Hormone Therapy Drugs

• Other Drugs

• Clinics

• Online Pharmacies

• Ambulatory Surgical centers

• Hospitals

• Retail Pharmacies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

