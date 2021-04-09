Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of 4.7% between 2017-2022

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The report estimates the market to surpass US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

In diagnostic platforms of breast cancer, a number of technological advancements have led towards a robust transformation of the global breast cancer diagnostics market. The emergence of hybrid diagnostics instruments with the provision of an enhanced accuracy have been witnessed in the market. Advancements such as these have been fuelling growth of the global market for breast cancer diagnostics. Surging cases of breast cancer, coupled with growing older women population are anticipated to create potential growth opportunities for breast cancer diagnostics market across the globe. However, lack of skilled as well as trained personnel is expected to inhibit the demand for breast cancer diagnostics during the forecast period.

The most common type of cancer for women across the globe currently is breast cancer. The number of breast cancer cases is expected to witness a rise, leading towards the requirement for efficient and early breast cancer detection. An established method, mammography, adopted in many countries, has recently been observed to provide inconclusive test results. Personalized and risk-adapted therapy are expected to resolve these difficulties. Tomosythesis, which has emerged as a new imaging technology, promises to overcome the challenges incurred in mammography.

8 Estimations for the Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

