Break of Dawn release date in October 2022

Break of Daybreak important protagonists Yūma Sawatari and Nanako. Pic credit score: The Break of Daybreak official web site



The upcoming SF anime film Break of Daybreak can be launched theatrically in October 2022, as confirmed through the anime’s official web site and Twitter account. The precise date hasn’t been revealed but, so keep tuned.

Alongside this revelation, the Break of Daybreak manufacturing workforce has additionally introduced further solid members, as follows:

Natsumi Fujiwara — Shingo Kishi

Inori Minase — Honoka Kawai

Nobuhiko Okamoto — Ginnosuke Tadokoro

Haruka Sawatari — Wako Kishi

Romi Park — Nigatsu no Remei-Gou

It was beforehand introduced that Hana Sugisaki (Bleach’s Rukia Kuchiki) and Aoi Yuki (I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Stage’s Azusa) will voice the primary characters Yūma Sawatari and Nanako.

The Break of Daybreak anime film: what we all know to this point

It was initially disclosed that the Break of Daybreak movie was in manufacturing in March 2022. Solely this brief announcement was made public on the time, with further info — together with that on the solid — following up in later months.

The Break of Daybreak solid has been since confirmed to incorporate:

The primary Break of Daybreak trailer was revealed in March 2022 when the manga adaptation was first introduced:

Concerning the Break of Daybreak manga

The Break of Daybreak manga (ぼくらのよあけ, Bokura no Yoake) was written and illustrated by Tetsuya Imai. For the whole thing of its run (January to October 2011), the manga sequence was serialized in Kodansha’s Month-to-month Afternoon. The person chapters have been collected into two tankōbon volumes.

The timeline is about within the yr 2049 when a collision with a large-scale comet is anticipated to happen. The story focuses on Yūma, the MC who’s obsessive about the collision, and his robotic Nanako, who can solely do primary family chores.

The twist comes when Yūma asks Nanako about house. Scilicet, a misplaced alien ship hacks into the robotic’s system. The extraterrestrials ask Yūma to assist them get again residence. For some added thrills, the extraterrestrials are related to the approaching collision, however Yūma has but to find how precisely.

Mangaka Imai beforehand authored the award-winning Alice & Zoroku (アリスと蔵六, Arisu to Zōroku) manga sequence that started serialization in December 2012 in Tokuma Shoten’s journal Month-to-month Comedian Ryū. Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the sequence for English audiences. A manga-inspired anime adaptation premiered in April 2017 and was streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.