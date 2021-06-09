Bread Preservatives Market Outline, surge and Forecast by key Players 2025

Bread is a baked staple food made by using raw materials such as water, yeast, wheat flour salt. Bread baked to add variety to the diet. Baking is also a way of preserving, and extending the shelf life of the bread by removing moisture and inhibiting bacteria and enzymes. In the process of baking, bread undergoes physico-chemical and microbiological changes which helps it in improving its quality and increasing shelf-life. It gets shelf life nearly of 2 to 5 days after baking. There are different types of breads. It can either be leavened or unleavened. Leavened bread is usually made from a mixture of flour, salt, yeast, and water, while in the making of unleavened bread water is not used and hence it does not rise. It is flat type bread and is quicker to make.

Traditional methods of preserving bakery foods include UV light, MW heating, IR radiation, and UHP. UV light is very powerful anti-bacterial treatment. It is mainly used to control the presence and occurrence of mould spores on bread. Direct UV irradiation of the surfaces of wrapped or packaged bread allows extension of shelf-life.MW heating process allows heating the bread loaves rapidly and evenly without major temperature gradients between the interior and the surface. However, the application of this preservation treatment is limited as it can cause condensation problems which can adversely affect the appearance of the product. Apart from the natural preservation techniques, chemical preservatives are now used more often than ever. In chemical techniques, generally weak organic acids are used to stifle the growth of unwanted microorganisms which helps in extending shelf-life of the bread. Sorbates, Propionates, Fermentates, and Acetates are most commonly used preservatives for bread.

To preserve the packaged bread, natural processes and chemical preservatives have long been used. But as the bakery industry is also transforming through innovation, new types of breads are being baked and to preserve them new technologies are needed. Gluten-free bread is a new trend in the bread segment. Bio-preservation techniques are needed and hence being used to preserve gluten free breads. Bio-preservation techniques such as plant extracts, and antifungal peptides are the latest trend in the bread preservatives market. This new trend is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the established market players as well as new entrants in the market to expand their business. Since ages preservatives were considered as the best option available to preserve bread. But with numerous researches going on the preservatives, they’re no longer considered safe. Chemical preservatives expose bread to fungal problems and bacteria and they are also not useful against bad weather and impurities which might affect the quality of the bread. This factor possesses challenge to the growth of bread preservatives market. Moreover, market players are grabbing opportunities in improving shelf-life using stabilizing agents, while adding to freshness to baked food items, such as donuts, bread, and pizza dough. This factor will drive the growth of the bread preservatives market during the forecast time period. As a result, prominent market players are investing extensively in R&D facilities and technologies to introduce new technologies in bread preservations.

Latest trends in the preservatives can also be seen in natural preservative. Since last few years, natural and organic preservatives are considered as the best preservation solutions for the bakery industry. Among these popular preservatives are fermentates. Fermentates are food ingredients that are produced by the fermentation of raw materials by food grade microorganisms. Such microorganisms include propionic acid bacteria or lactic acid bacteria that produce weak organic acids and gives preservative effect. But it is also recommended to process the baked goods using good manufacturing practices (GMP).

For the purpose of analysis the bread preservatives market is segmented on the basis of type, function, form, application, and region. On the basis of type the market is divided into natural bread preservatives and artificial bread preservatives. On the basis of form, the market is further sub segmented on liquid and powder. On the basis of function the market is divided into oxidants, enzymes, and reducing agents. Further on the basis of application the market is bifurcated into Viennoiseries, Breads, Cakes, and Other applications(biscuits, pizzas, pies, donuts)

The market is expected to see a rapid growth mainly fueled by increase in the demand for bakery industry. Bread preservatives are used in widespread variety. Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience fast growth owing to changing dietary habits in the consumers in this region. North America and Europe are mature market in the bakery industry and these markets are expected to account for more than 60% of the share in the market.

Some of the key market players in the bread preservatives market are Watson Inc., Lesaffre, Cain Food Industries, Calpro Foods, Fazer Group, Nutrex N.V, Puratos Group, PAK Holding, Bakels Worldwide, and BreadPartners. Other market players in the industry are Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Kerry Group, Corbion N.V, Group Soufflet

