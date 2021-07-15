Bread Market Segments, Global Research Report and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Bread is a staple food prepared from a dough of flour and water, usually by baking. It has been a prominent food in huge parts of the world. It is one of the oldest man-made foods, having been of significant importance since the dawn of agriculture, and plays an essential part in religious ceremonies and common culture.It is a regular and common food item in the household and restaurants, it is used to make various recipes and substance food items. The demand for bread is expected to grow owing to urbanization and an increase in disposable income of the consumers during the forecast period.

Companies covered: Maple Leaf Foods, George Weston, Hostess Brands, Fuji Baking Group, Angel Bakeries, Bakkersland, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Canada Bread, Brace’s Bakery. Finsbury Food Group, Grupo Bimbo, Associated British Foods, Lieken, Panera Bread, Britannia, Yamazaki Baking, Bakers Delight, and Flowers Foods.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the growth of the global industries creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. Markets and production units have been shutdown globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers andImpact Analysis

The surge in urbanization, increment in disposable income of the population, rise in trend of bread and cakes among the millennials, the developments in bakery, and the continuously changing buyer inclination drive the market growth. These days, these items come up with improvements such as gluten-free or low-fat bakery items, but the related health concerns and diet awareness of consumers prevail as a limitation for the growth of the market.

The current population is highly coordinating on the online platform thus creating the need for marketers to expand their business through online stages as well. For this, the leading market players develop a mode of online distribution channel wherein the customers can place an order as per their choices or the list of alternatives accessible, and this not only helps save time but facilitates the order placements and deliveries.

The global bread market trends are as follows:

Cakes and pastries products witnessing higher demand in the bread market

The cake and bakeries segment is the fastest-growing segment in the bread market. This is because cake products are highly customized and rich in terms of cream, taste, flavor, and nutrition. The segment is experiencing growth because of the demand for cakes and pastries in parties, birthday celebrations, and other events.Cake is a common item for celebration and is an eatable desert. This following trend leads to market growth in the bread market during the forecast period.

The cake and pastries are generally higher in cost than normal pieces of bread produced in the industries on in-store bakeries, but the wide accessibility of choices, customization, and broadened options intrigue the customers to make a purchase, eventually fueling the revenue for the segment and the industry. The key market players offer to deliver the new baked customized cakes and this drives the growth of the bread market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the bread market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global bread market share.

The current marketis quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global breadmarket growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global bread market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

