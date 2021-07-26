Brazilian President Bolsonaro receives AfD Vice Storch | free press

A meeting with Bolsonaro’s son had already sparked criticism. Now AfD chairman von Storch has also personally visited Brazil’s right-wing populist president.

Brasília (AP) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has hosted deputy AfD chairman Beatrix von Storch for a meeting.

The member of the Bundestag released a photo on Monday showing her during a visit to Brazil with the right-wing populist head of state. Storch wrote that her party “wanted to network more closely and champion our Christian-conservative values ​​at an international level”.

The meeting, which also included the AfD politician’s husband, took place in Bolsonaro’s official seat last Wednesday, according to her Bundestag bureau. In Brazil, Storch’s meeting with President Eduardo Bolsonaro had already sparked criticism. The country’s main Holocaust museum, the Museo de Holocausto in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba, spoke of a burden on democracy.