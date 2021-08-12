Brazilian actor Tarcisio Meira has died

He had a career of more than 60 years and was infected with Covid-19. He was 85 years old.

The Brazilian actor Tarcísio Meira has died. He was 85 years old and infected with Covid-19. He was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo and already intubated. The woman who is also an actress, Glória Menezes, is infected but with mild symptoms.

Both received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in March of this year in the city of Porto Feliz. However, vaccines are known to be not 100 percent effective.

Tarcísio Meira has worked on dozens of soap operas, series, and other types of programs, as well as films and plays. Some of the most famous roles he played were in “Wheel of Fire”, “Crossed Lives” or “Tower of Babel”. He was married to Glória Menezes for almost 60 years. Her son Tarcisio Filho is also an actor.

