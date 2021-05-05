Brazilian actor Paulo Gustavo dies a victim of Covid-19

He was hospitalized for 50 days at the Copa Star Hospital in Rio de Janeiro. He has suffered a pulmonary embolism in the past few days.

Brazilian actor Paulo Gustavo, 42, died Tuesday May 4th as a victim of Covid-19. He had been hospitalized at the Copa Star Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for 50 days since March. This Sunday, May 2nd, suffered a pulmonary embolism and did not fight back. He was one of the most famous comedians in the country and participated in projects in the theater, on television and in the cinema.

In 2004 he was part of the cast of the play “Surto” in which he played for the first time the character Dona Hermínia, who was inspired by his own mother and which was to become a great success. “My mother is a play” began in the theater and was later adapted for the cinema, in which three films were shown with more than 25 million tickets sold.

Gustavo was married to Thales Bretas and had two young children, Gael and Romeu. The third film from “My mother is a play” also has the record for the most successful box office in the country with more than 27 million euros.

According to “G1”, Paulo Gustavo took part in other projects that made him known, such as the case “Minha vida em Marte” from 2018 and “Men are from Mars … and that’s where I go” from 2014. In both He played comedies for Hannibal.

Her husband Thales Bretas was one of the first to respond to the death of Paulo Gustavo on social media. Left an emotional message on Instagram that had the comment from more than 44,000 people.

“I love you so much … and I will always love you for the rest of my life! I can’t write a hundredth of how much you’ve been, and it’s important to me and the world, ”says the report he made.