Brazil Yeast Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players

The attention on the overwhelming players Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Kerry Group, Alltech, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Biorigin – Art in Natural Ingredients, Pakmaya, AB Mauri, Minn-Dak Yeast Company, Synergy Flavors, AB Vista, LALLEMAND Inc., ICC, Biospringer, Lesaffre, DSM N.V., Leiber GmbH, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. among others.

Yeasts are eukaryotic single celled fungi. Yeasts are utilized in various applications of food, feed or wineries. There are several economically important strains of yeasts are available, which are used as baker’s yeast. It is used to leaven bread, to ripe the blue cheese and for the production of antibiotics for medical use. According to the study more than 8,000 strains of vegetative microorganisms has been categorized. Nearly 9 to 10 pure strains are used for fermentation with their sub classifications. All of these strains belong to Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is a resourceful micro-organism. It is highly used as a cell factory for biotechnological and pharmaceutical uses.

Saccharomyces cerevisiae is widely used fungi in the various fermentation applications. It is also called as bakers and brewer’s yeast. The genome of yeast is broadly sequenced along with easy manipulation and in the laboratories. It is also vastly utilized in biotechnology field, owing to its distinctive functioning and related vital characters in many food fermentations and industrial processes. It is also highly used in alcohol fermentation due to its ability to convert sugars to ethanol in both anaerobic and aerobic conditions.

Brazil yeast market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

Brazil Yeast MARKET Segmentation:

By Product Type (Baker’s Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Wine Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast, Feed Yeast, Others),

Form (Fresh Yeast, Active Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast),

Strains (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Saccharomyces Carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces Lactis, Kluyveromyces Fragilis, Cyberlindnera Jadinii, Saccharomyces Ludwigii, Torulaspora Delbrueckii, Others),

Derivatives (Cell Walls/MOS, High Purified Betaglucanes, Yeast Culture, DDGS, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Bound To Carriers, Yeast Hydrolysates, Others),

Application (Food, Beverages, Bioethanol, Pharmaceuticals, Feed)

