Brazil Waste To Energy Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2025 | Haztec Tecnologia E Planejamento Ambiental Sa

The Brazilian waste to energy market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021 – 2025.

Competitive Landscape: Haztec Tecnologia E Planejamento Ambiental Sa, and others.

Key Market Trends

Thermal Based Waste to Energy Conversion is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth

– The number of waste incineration plants is witnessing significant growth over the years, due to the substantial increase in the waste generation and as landfills exceeded capacity. The energy produced through incineration has the potential to provide power to an average of 15% of the waste generating population.

– The generation of solid waste in Brazil has been rising over the years. In Brazil, 79 million metric ton of urban solid waste were produced in 2018. Estimates based on the time series showed that Brazil is expected to reach a generation of 100 million metric ton a year around 2030.

– Brazil produces about 80 Mt of solid waste annually, of which 29 Mt are sent to dumps or unregulated landfills, contaminating soil and water.

– Energy generated from solid waste in Brazil namely, two landfills in the So Paulo capital generating the equivalent of 44 MW electric power, and the Horizonte Asja 6 MW plant in Minas Gerais.

– In 2018, the installed capacity of bioenergy was 14782 MW. Bioenergy makes use of biomass, i.e., the solid waste to produce energy.

– Waste to energy projects have huge potential in Brazil. Private sector firms in Brazil are preparing to launch a waste-to-energy association known as Abren, a Brazilian representative of the largest solid waste management institution in the world.

Efforts to Reduce Harmful Emissions to Support the Market

– Brazils National Climate Change Policy is committed to a goal to reduce the emissions of various sectors, including waste by 2020.

– The organic waste composed of rests of animal and vegetal matters decomposes producing sub-products highly offensive to the environment and human life, such as greenhouse gases (GHG), methane (CH4), and carbon dioxide (CO2).

– The incineration plants for solid waste generate dioxin and carbon dioxide. Technologies related to high-efficiency power generation and technologies related to safe operation, such as automatic incineration devices and automatic cranes, have been developed and used.

– In 2018, the CO2 generation was reduced to 441.8 million metric ton.

– By generating more energy from waste, less fossil fuel energy will be required, and thus, a smaller amount of CO2 will be emitted into the atmosphere. The reduced emissions from the incineration process makes it more reliable in terms of generating environment-friendly energy. In addition, incineration drastically reduces urban solid waste (USW) volume, thereby, reducing disposal in landfills and generating geographical preservation, as well as reducing the environmental impacts of these structures.

