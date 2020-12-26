Brazil Power Market Report- by Product, Service, Indication, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 | Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, Engie Brasil Energia

ReportsnReports added Brazil Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Brazil Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Brazil Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, Engie Brasil Energia, Petroleo Brasileiro, Companhia Paranaense de Energia

This report elaborates Brazil’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2010 to 2018, forecast for the next 12 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Brazil, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 Report Guidance

4 Brazil, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Brazil, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Brazil, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Brazil, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Brazil, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-2018

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2018

5.4 Brazil, Power Market, Demand Structure

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018

6 Brazil, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Brazil, Power Market, Regulatory Framework

6.1.1 New Model Electricity Law

6.1.2 New Electricity Market Regulations

6.1.3 Continued Subsidy: Power Sector under Pressure

6.1.4 Agora, é Avançar Programme

6.1.5 Reformulation of Legal and Regulatory Framework in Power Sector

6.1.6 Privatization of Electrobras

6.1.7 Penalty Applicable for Lack of Fuel in thermal Power Plants

6.1.8 Sale of CESPs Corporate Control

6.2 Renewable Energy Development

6.2.1 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.2.2 Brazils First Renewable Energy De-contraction Auction

6.2.3 Hybrid Renewable Energy Projects to Participate in Energy Auctions

6.2.4 Local content Policy

6.2.5 Brazil National Climate Change Plan

6.2.6 Brazilian Energy Plan, (PDE) 2027

6.2.7 Plan for Energy Expansion 2010-2019

6.2.8 Luz para Todos Electrification Program

6.2.9 Incentives for Small Hydro Facilities, Law 9658

6.2.10 Distributed Generation Regulation and Tax Incentives

6.2.11 Inova Energia Program

6.2.12 Net Metering for Distributed Generation

6.2.13 Distributed Generation Tax Incentives

6.2.14 Grid Access Policies

6.2.15 T&D Lines Auction

6.2.16 National Electricity Conservation Program -PROCEL

6.2.17 National Energy Plan (PNE), 2030

7 Brazil, Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 Brazil, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2018

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Nuclear Power Capacity and Annual Nuclear Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.4 Cumulative Installed Renewable (excluding small hydro) Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030

8 Brazil, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 Brazil, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview

8.2 Brazil, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview

8.3 Brazil, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8.3.1 Future Developments in International Interconnections

8.3.2 Brazil, Power Import and Export trends, 2000-2018

8.4 Brazil, Power Market, Electricity Trading

9 Brazil, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

9.1 Key Company in Brazil Power Market: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 SWOT Overview

9.2 Key Company in the Brazil Power Market: Engie Brasil Energia SA

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 SWOT Overview

9.3 Key Company in the Brazil Power Market: Petroleo Brasileiro SA

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Business Description

9.3.3 SWOT Overview

10 Appendix

10.1 Market Definitions

10.1.1 Power

10.1.2 Installed Capacity

10.1.3 Electricity Generation

10.1.4 Electricity Consumption

10.1.5 Thermal Power Plant

10.1.6 Hydropower Plant

10.1.7 Nuclear Power

10.1.8 Renewable Energy Resources

10.2 Abbreviations

10.3 Bibliography

10.4 Methodology

10.5 Coverage

10.5.1 Secondary Research

10.5.2 Primary Research

10.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting

10.6 Contact Us

10.7 Disclaimer