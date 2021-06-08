Brazil Fitness Equipment Market Analysis, Strategies and Growth Opportunities, Forecast, 2021–2025

Fitness equipment are the devices used while exercising to augment the effects of an exercise by supplying fixed or adjustable support. These equipment’s are essentially used to improve physical stamina, reduce weight, and develop muscular strength.

Over the past few years, the rise in trend of maintaining physical fitness and the desired body shape has been observed in Brazil. Therefore, growing number of individuals are registering themselves in the gym where they use fitness equipment for exercising to counter the consequences of the hectic urban lifestyle. In addition, the demand for fitness training centers is expected to increase due to number of health problems encountered by Brazilians in today’s era. In the coming years, the demand for fitness equipment in Brazil is anticipated to grow due to the increase in number of fitness centers. There are several types of fitness equipment for different exercises. Some of the most common fitness equipment are treadmills, stationary bicycles, and weightlifting machines used for cardiovascular fitness and muscle building.

Brazil witnessed an alarming rate of people diagnosed with obesity in 2018. Obesogenic dietary environment and inactive lifestyles lead to cardiovascular diseases; therefore, making cardiovascular equipment the most prominent choice for weight loss.

Growth in health awareness and fitness consciousness is further expected to drive the growth of the fitness equipment market. Brazil ranks second globally on the list of countries possessing the highest number of fitness centers. This sector is witnessing significant growth owing to increase in awareness regarding the importance of better quality of life. In Brazil, the sale of fitness equipment increased due to rise in use of these equipment at home. However, high cost of fitness equipment is expected to be a major factor that could restrain the growth of the Brazil fitness equipment market.

Fitness companies such as Bio Ritmo, Fórmula, and The Bodytech group have introduced low-cost establishments to encourage people with lower incomes to exercise and become their members, which further boost the growth of the fitness equipment market in Brazil. In addition, increase in level of disposable income, due to rise in per capita income leads to opportunities for investment in personal fitness. This helps to create a significant impact on the fitness equipment market during the forecasted period.

The brazil fitness equipment fitness market is segmented based on equipment type and end users. Based on users, the market is categorized into home consumer, gym, and commercial user. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment. Cardiovascular training equipment is further bifurcated into treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike, rowing machine, and others. Whereas, strength training equipment is sub-segmented into dumbbell set, rowing machine, kettlebell set, and others. The commercial users of these fitness equipment can be classified into public institution/school, corporate office, hotels, and hospitals & medical centers.

Ask for sample copy of this report@:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5012

The key players in this market include Johnson Health Tech, Total Health, Ziva, Tryex Fitness, Movement, Matrix Fitness, TechnoGym, Life Fitness, Bh Fitness, and Precor. The Brazilian fitness industry is growing at a robust rate and is anticipated to grow at a significant pace.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Brazil fitness equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

It provides actual historical figures for 2014 to 2017 and provides year-on-year forecasts for 2018 to 2025.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

SWOT analysis studies the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization:-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5012?reqfor=covid

Brazil Fitness Equipment Market Segments

By Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Treadmill

Elliptical

Stationary Bike

Rowing Machine

Others

Strength Training Equipment

Dumbbell Set

Rowing Machine

Kettlebell Set

Others

Other Equipment

By End User

Home Consumer

Health Club/Gym

Commercial User

Public Institution

Hotels

Hospitals & Medical Center

Corporate Office

Major Players in This Market Include