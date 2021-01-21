Brazil Automotive Tire Market 2021 Profiled by Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Maxxis International

The Brazil Automotive Tire Market is segmented into season type, rim size, vehicle type, and distribution channel. By season type, it is divided into summer, winter and all-season tires. By rim size, the market is categorized into less than 15 inch, 15 to 20 inch, and more than 20 inch. By vehicle type, it is divided into passenger car, commercial vehicle, electric vehicles, and luxury/premium vehicles. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into OEM, aftermarket, and online sales.

The key players profiled in the report are Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Maxxis International, MICHELIN, Nokian Tyres plc., Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation), Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and Toyo Tire Corporation.

The opportunities, growth, and market risks are analyzed in-depth in Brazil Automotive Tire Market report. It also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

A rubber tire is a component fitted around the rim of a wheel to transfer the load of a vehicle from the axle to the ground. Majority of the tires are pneumatically inflated to offer a flexible cushion with shock absorption when the tire travels over a rough surface.

Moreover, automobile manufacturers are inclining toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles due to implementation of vehicle emission regulations. The rise in production of commercial and passenger cars along with the new advanced technology creates a demand for the tire business in the region. For instance, Bridgestone came up with new innovative tires “Ecopia EP500 ologic”.

These tires are based on “Ologic technology”, which uses synergies of large diameter in conjunction with smaller width. Furthermore, this solution improves fuel efficiency by reducing rolling resistance and environmental impacts. In addition, the Continental started offering different categorized tire as their product such as winter, all-seasoned and summer to boost the sales of tire in the Brazil automotive tire market

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents analytical depiction of the Brazil automotive tire market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Season Type

Summer

Winter

All season

By Rim Size

Less than 15 inch

15-20 inch

More than 20 inch

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Online Sales

KEY PLAYERS

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Maxxis International

MICHELIN

Nokian Tyres plc.

Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Toyo Tire Corporation

