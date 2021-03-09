Brazil Automotive Actuators Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Wabco Holdings Inc

Brazil Automotive Actuators Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Brazil Automotive Actuators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Brazil Automotive Actuators Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Brazil Automotive Actuators Market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Wabco Holdings Inc., Sonceboz SA, BorgWarner Inc, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, CTS Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Brazil Automotive Actuators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

In 2019, Progressive Automations introduced a wide range of electric linear actuators models. The electric linear actuators have unique capabilities for possible versatile applications. The linear actuator manufacturer offers 12V models covered with an 18-month warranty. Besides, consumers have an opportunity to customize the chosen model for specific demands, including voltage, force, stroke length, dimensions, and feedback control.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Will Help the Actuators Market to Grow

The actuators market has evolved from a working mechanic application to a fully automotive. Factors such as increasing fuel efficiency rules in Brazil are resulting in consumer awareness to use automobiles, which give a higher performance for the same fuel efficiency.

The engine actuator products, maximize the potential of modern engine management, offering consistency and improved performance, thus reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles of all classes. As a result, automotive actuators will experience a higher deployment in various automotive applications.

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, along with the rising demand for advanced actuator products, among the buyers, is compelling the major manufacturers to invest in RandD activities. The sales of luxury cars in Brazil have gone up, which will have a positive impact on the Automotive Actuators Market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.