Braun makes countries responsible for rapid tests | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In providing rapid tests, the Chancellery holds the federal states responsible.

“It was never agreed that the federal government would order rapid tests for the federal states. That is the task of the federal states themselves, ”Chancellor Helge Braun told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The federal government pays, but it doesn’t create the infrastructure – nor does it buy the tests. You can now buy them in the market. The test centers should also be built on site. The head of the Chancellery called on the population to make “very intensive” use of the testing facilities and companies to test their employees for Corona.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn had stressed that there were “more than enough of the rapid tests”. The CDU politician also stressed that as of Monday, the federal government will bear the cost of offering all citizens one rapid test per week. These tests are performed by trained personnel. Many countries have announced that they want to get started. The federal states are responsible for setting up the test locations in centers or pharmacies, for example.

However, the CSU and Greens have criticized the federal government’s testing strategy. CSU general secretary Markus Blume told the “world”: “Tests are the bridge to vaccinations for everyone. But unfortunately we see here again: too late, too slow, too little has been ordered. It must be clearly said that there are probably errors. made at the Federal Ministry of Health. Now it must finally be delivered. ”Green leader Annalena Baerbock accused the federal government of“ stepping back from responsibility ”. “She could have presented a test strategy a long time ago and bought many millions of tests, but after months she is now first setting up a task force,” party leader Annalena Baerbock told the editorial network Germany (RND).

The German association of cities and municipalities also lacks clarity in testing. “In principle, the municipalities are prepared to support this project and to set up rapid test centers”, says director Gerd Landsberg of the “Rheinische Post”. However, the municipalities “now quickly need clarity from the federal government about who is taking on which tasks, for example when tendering the tests.” In addition, you need a sensible digital solution for recording test results and for assigning test appointments.

Social associations demanded improvements to the testing strategy. The president of the VdK Germany, Verena Bentele, told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: “A free test per person and per week is not enough, especially if attending events is made dependent on a negative test result.” Bentele also referred to the cost of masks and disinfectants for basic income recipients. She and the director of the Paritätischer Gesamtverband, Werner Hesse, demanded that the federal government increase the monthly base security amount by 100 euros during the pandemic.

Extensive testing and advances in vaccination should guide the way to greater normalcy in everyday life. Chancellery Chief Braun believes vaccine delivery “will increase significantly from May”. At the end of June and the beginning of July you should vaccinate ten times as much per day. All general practitioners, company doctors and vaccination centers would be running at full speed. “Then we’ll be done quickly with the entire population ready to be vaccinated,” Braun told the Funke newspapers.

“Very skeptical,” he said in view of the Easter holidays. For the summer holidays, it is “a bit cheeky to speculate about it”. However, Braun stressed, “I’m pretty sure we can move outside quite normally in the summer – just like last year.” The topic of travel is more complicated because the virus spreads through the mobility of people. “But I guess from Pentecost we can talk much more relaxed about travel and leisure,” said the head of the Chancellery.

The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, does not want to completely write off Easter leave. “I cannot give you a reliable answer,” said the SPD politician of the “Rheinische Post”. “We intend to make decisions on this at the next federal state round on March 22. In my opinion this is very late because people have to make plans in advance, ”said Weil. He added: “But I am convinced that by March 22, we will know a lot more about what we can do with new test concepts. Such concepts could then possibly also form a basis for opening holiday apartments and perhaps even partially hotels. “