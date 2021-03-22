Brandy Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Brandy Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global brandy market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Brandy refers to a spirit that is primarily made from wine, fruit juices, mashes, etc., with 35%-60% of alcohol content. The beverage is usually aged for 3-20 years in oak barrels along with added caramel coloring and flavors. Brandy’s moderate consumption helps in strengthening immunity, enhancing heart health, reducing cancer risks, minimizing cold and cough, etc. It is mostly used as a base spirit in cocktails, and for flavoring soups, flambéing desserts, de-glazing pans, preparing condiments, etc.

Market Trends:

The emerging socializing trend across restaurants and bars, coupled with the rising consumption of cocktails, is primarily augmenting the demand for brandy. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preferences for premium food and beverages, along with the growing utilization of brandy in gourmet cooking procedures, are also propelling the product demand. Besides this, the escalating penetration of innovative culinary practices and aesthetically appealing presentation of dishes, such as flambe of desserts, is further driving the global market for brandy. Additionally, the rising consumer shift from whiskey and vodka towards brandy based on several health benefits will continue to bolster the growth of the global brandy market over the coming years.

Brandy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.)

Diageo Plc

& J. Gallo Winery

Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.)

Korbel & Bros.

Martell

Speciality Brands Ltd.

Rémy Cointreau

Thomas HINE & Co (EDV SAS)

Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, price, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Grape Brandy

Cognac

Armagnac

Fruit Brandy

Others

Breakup by Price:

Value

High-End Premium

Super Premium

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

On-Trade

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

