Brandy Market Research Report 2026, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Brandy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global brandy market size reached a value of US$ 21.8 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Brandy refers to an alcoholic drink that is prepared by distilling and fermenting crushed fruit juice, mash, residue or wine. This spirit contains around 35-60% alcohol content that is widely consumed as a traditional drink across various different regions across the globe. It is characterized by a bitter taste as it does not include any added sugar. It is aged in oak barrels or wooden caskets and is often colored with artificial caramel color in an attempt to mimic the effect of aging. It is rich in antibacterial, antioxidant and polyphenolic compounds, due to which it is widely associated with improving heart health, slowing aging, boosting immunity and reducing the chances of developing cancer. As a result, it is utilized as a digestive and base spirit in cocktails as well as a flavoring agent in numerous dishes and desserts.
Global Brandy Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, especially across the developing economies, along with the growing awareness regarding the numerous health benefits offered by the moderate consumption of brandy. Supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of socializing across the corporate sector is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the escalating popularity of cocktail culture across the globe, especially among the young population. Coupled with the rising demand for organic variants, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, there has been a considerable increase in the preference for gourmet restaurants that utilize brandy in culinary arts to de-glaze pans, flavor soups, flambe desserts and dishes, and prepare exotic sauces. Consequently, significant growth in the premium food and beverages segment is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing penetration of e-commerce liquor services on the global level. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-brandy-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
Global Brandy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.), Diageo Plc, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.), F. Korbel & Bros., Martell, Speciality Brands Ltd., Rémy Cointreau, Thomas HINE & Co (EDV SAS) and Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product type, price and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Grape Brandy
- Cognac
- Armagnac
- Fruit Brandy
- Others
Breakup by Price:
- Value
- High-End Premium
- Super Premium
- Premium
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Exclusive Stores
- On-Trade
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-brandy-manufacturing-plant
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
Atherectomy Devices Market: https://bit.ly/3x0u4jW
Commercial Seaweeds Market; https://bit.ly/3mQj7g9
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: https://bit.ly/2QrXOp4
Fingerprint Sensor Market: https://bit.ly/3acfQSX
Companion Diagnostics Market: https://bit.ly/3dn5sKl
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800