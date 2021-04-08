Brandy Market (2020-2025): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Research Report

The global brandy market is driven by the growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by its consumption, along with the escalating popularity of cocktail culture.



According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Brandy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global brandy market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Brandy refers to an alcoholic drink that is prepared by distilling and fermenting crushed fruit juice, mash, residue or wine. This spirit contains around 35-60% alcohol content that is widely consumed as a traditional drink across various different regions across the globe. It is characterized by a bitter taste as it does not include any added sugar. It is aged in oak barrels or wooden caskets and is often colored with artificial caramel color in an attempt to mimic the effect of aging. It is rich in antibacterial, antioxidant and polyphenolic compounds, due to which it is widely associated with improving heart health, slowing aging, boosting immunity and reducing the chances of developing cancer. As a result, it is utilized as a digestive and base spirit in cocktails as well as a flavoring agent in numerous dishes and desserts.



Global Brandy Market Trends:



The market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, especially across the developing economies, along with the growing awareness regarding the numerous health benefits offered by the moderate consumption of brandy. Supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of socializing across the corporate sector is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



The market is further driven by the escalating popularity of cocktail culture across the globe, especially among the young population. Coupled with the rising demand for organic variants, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, there has been a considerable increase in the preference for gourmet restaurants that utilize brandy in culinary arts to de-glaze pans, flavor soups, flambe desserts and dishes, and prepare exotic sauces. Consequently, significant growth in the premium food and beverages segment is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing penetration of e-commerce liquor services on the global level. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.



On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into grape brandy, cognac, Armagnac, fruit brandy, and others.



Based on the price, the market has been classified into value, high-end premium, super premium and premium.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, exclusive stores, on-trade, and others.



On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Courvoisier Cognac (Beam Suntory Inc.), Diageo Plc, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Emperador (Alliance Global Group, Inc.), F. Korbel & Bros., Martell, Speciality Brands Ltd., Rémy Cointreau, Thomas HINE & Co (EDV SAS), and Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited.



