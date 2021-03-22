Brake Cooling Duct and Hose Market Assessment Analysis, 2021-2031: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis Impact, Fact.MR

Brake Cooling Duct And Hose Market: Definition & Introduction

Brake cooling is the process of cooling brake pads and rotors when it gets heated due to high speed braking. This can be performed by adding brake cooling duct and hose. Air intake at front of vehicle connected to brake cooling duct and hose system which transfers air to rotor/caliper plenum and hot air from brakes are removed to atmosphere through a blower, if necessary.

Racing vehicle brake pads and rotor/caliper perform best when are kept within their optimal temperature range. Brake cooling duct and hose decreases your braking temperature by routing ram-air to your brake rotor/caliper. Cracking rotors and crumbling brake pads indicates that the ideal temperature range of brake pads and rotor/caliper has been exceeded.

Channeling enough air from the front of the car inside the front brakes is required to remove large amounts of heat energy generated by extreme and long brake use. Just as brake components (calipers, rotors, pads) are required to convert the kinetic energy of the spinning caliper into heat energy, so must the air be moved in and out of the braking system or brake cooling duct and hose to remove the heat energy. An efficient air ducting system can prevent brake cooling duct and hose overheating, greatly improve brake pad life and can make the difference between winning and losing a race. Brake cooling duct and hose are mainly used in super cars and racing cars. Although there are certain DIY techniques to create Brake cooling system for vehicle.

Brake Cooling Duct And Hose Market: Dynamics

The driving factor for brake cooling duct and hose is from shifting customer preference from purely luxury sedan to a combined luxury and sports SUV’s and cars. This is mainly due to big players like Bentley, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi etc. are providing luxury feel in its sports car segment. The revolution of social media has dramatically changed the IP of Motorsport content. Events like 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours of Nürburgring, Monaco Grand Prix, Formula one etc. have been a major driving factor for automobile aftermarket parts like brake cooling duct and hose.

For big brand which manufacture supercars and especially racing cars, cooling system means great amount of deal, therefore they don’t compromise with brake cooling duct and hose in any regards be it financial. This is seen as great opportunity among brake cooling duct and hose manufactures and racing car, sports car and supercar manufactures welcome new innovative ideas from brake cooling duct and hose manufacturers.

Innovation especially in material, generally brake cooling duct and hose is made up of neoprene (is a family of synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range) and silicone. Silicone is said to be much more stable at high temperature and but is comparatively much more costly.

Brake Cooling Duct And Hose Market: Segmentation

The Brake cooling duct and hose market can be segmented based on size, by pressure rating, material and end use

Based on the size, the prominent segments of Brake cooling duct and hose are identified as: Below 5 inch Above 5 inch

Based on the Pressure Rating, the prominent segments of Brake cooling duct and hose identified as: Below 13 psi Above 13 psi

Based on the material, the prominent segments of Brake cooling duct and hose are identified as: Neoprene (low temperature) Single layer silicone (moderate temperature) Double layer silicone (high temperature)

Based on Car Type the prominent segments of brake cooling duct and hose are identified as Racing Cars Road Legal Cars Others (hyper Cars and few super cars)



COVID-19 Crisis Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has sifted and impacted the globally integrated automotive industry. Symptoms include a disruption in Chinese parts exports, large scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe, and the closure of assembly plants in the United States. This is placing intense pressure on an industry already coping with a downshift in global demand, and likely leading to increased merger & acquisition activity.

The ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic has affected all industry verticals resulting in subdued capital investments, retardation of production rate and supply to end procurers. The automotive accessory industry is no exception to this effect and is understood to undertake a significant dent in the planned growth rate in the current fiscal. With regards to the growth trend specific to brake cooling duct and hose market, a downturn in growth is expected to have been observed in the 3 quarters of ongoing fiscal. The recovery of Brake cooling duct and hose towards threshold growth rate is expected to incur over next 4-6 quarters which is critically dependent on end user sentiment for new sales and procurement provided the supporting rules and policies by the regional governments.

Brake Cooling Duct and Hose Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of end use sector, racing car segment is considered to be the major contributor to demand generation and subsequent growth of the brake cooling duct and hose market. The supporting reason is from the fact that every race car and all major supercar needs a brake cooling system which includes brake cooling duct and hose.

The brake cooling duct and hose is offered to the end consumers via direct procurement. Hence, the manufacturers of brake cooling duct and hose have been focusing on strong supply chain management mechanism involving tie-ups with motorsport event organizers and participants. Additionally, extended warranty programs have been pursued by the OEMs in consolidating their brand footprint amongst the end users.

Brake Cooling Duct and Hose Market: Analystic Perspective

Demand of brake cooling duct and hose is expected to be in the similar lines of motorsport vehicles market growth rate as the product is directly proportional to the vehicle production rate.

Also OEM’s sponsoring motorsport events, increasing customization among customers and safety regulations from government is set be add pace in uplifting market of brake cooling hose and duct.

Brake cooling duct and hose Market: Regional Outlook

Developed Countries like, China, Germany and USA are identified to be prominent regional markets to create significant demand and growth in the global Brake cooling duct and hose market. The countries in India, Mexico and Australia are also expected to foster a decent growth over the foreseen year. Whereas Middle East & Africa market may also offer lucrative growth opportunities.

Brake cooling duct and hose Market: Market Participants

List of some of the market participants in Brake cooling duct and hose market are: