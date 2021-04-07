Brain Health Supplements Market High trend Opportunities offers Future Business Growth by 2027

Brain health supplements are balanced blend of herbal extracts and nutrients that are used to improve brain functions such as concentration, focus, and memory.

The global brain health supplements market was valued at $3,194 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $5,813 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4581

Rise in awareness about brain health supplements, growth in number of promotional activities conducted by the key players, and increase in adoption of brain health supplements by students are some key factors that fuel the growth of the brain health supplements market. Rapid growth in e-commerce industries that results in easy product availability in the developing countries and rise in preference for natural supplements over pharmaceuticals are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

At present, natural compounds dominate the brain health supplements market, due to their effectiveness and minimal adverse effects. However, herbal extracts are expected to exhibit high market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about herbal extracts in the developed regions. Memory enhancement and attention & focus segments held more than 50% of the market share in 2016.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4581

North America accounted for two-fifths share of the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high number of self-directed consumers, easy availability of products, increased awareness among the general population, and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period, due to rapid growth of e-commerce and rise in awareness for brain health supplements among the general population.

The Major Key Players Are:

Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

AlternaScript, LLC

HVMN Inc.

Liquid Health, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Onnit Labs, LLC

KeyView Labs, Inc.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Quincy Bioscience.

Key Findings of The Brain Health Supplements Market:

The herbal extract segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held one-third share of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The attention & focus segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brain-health-supplements-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com