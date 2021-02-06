Brain Health Devices Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Brain Health Devices Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Brain Health Devices market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

With the time paradigm shift in demography is observed with the surge in the geriatric population which led to an increase in the number of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other forms of dementia. Almost a billion people are affected by neurological disorders according WHO studies. The global brain health device market is driven by rise in geriatric population and further escalation of neurological disorder. Commonly used brain monitoring devices computed tomography (CT), electroencephalogram (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are used to monitor the brain activity and understand the condition of the patient.

The report titled “Brain Health Devices Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Brain Health Devices industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Brain Health Devices market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Brain Health Devices Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of segmentation, the global brain health devices market is majorly segmented by product type into computed tomography (CT), electroencephalogram (EEG), magnetoencephalogram (MEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors , transcranial doppler (TCD) devices, , cerebral oximeters and Others (positron emission tomography (PET) devices, sleep monitoring devices, electromyography (EMG) device). On the basis of therapeutic applications, the global brain health devices market majorly include dementia, epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, headache disorders, Huntington’s disease, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders and other diseases.

The Brain Health Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Magnetoencephalogram (MEG)

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Cerebral Oximeters

Others

By Therapeutic Application:

Epilepsy

Stroke

Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

Headache Disorders

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Sleep Disorders

Other Diseases

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Advanced Brain Health Devices

BrainScope Company

Bio-Signal Group

Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Neurowave Systems

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

