Brachytherapy Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Brachytherapy Market Report Forecast to 2027 encompasses crucial aspects of the global Brachytherapy industry vertical.The report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.

Key Highlights From The Report

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.

The brachytherapy market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.6% in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of cancer, the increasing prevalence of health insurance, and improving reimbursement policies.

Key participants include Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prostate Cancer Gynecological Cancer Breast Cancer Skin Cancer Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Brachytherapy market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Brachytherapy industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Brachytherapy industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Brachytherapy market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Brachytherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Brachytherapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures

4.2.2.3. Growing awareness in emerging economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Presence of alternative therapies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Brachytherapy Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

5.1.2. Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Brachytherapy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Prostate Cancer

6.1.2. Gynecological Cancer

6.1.3. Breast Cancer

6.1.4. Skin Cancer

6.1.5. Others

