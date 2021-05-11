Brachytherapy Devices Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR Value of 8% During Forecast Period of 2020-2030

Brachytherapy is a type of radiotherapy that is used during cancer treatment. It involves a radiation procedure to kill tumors and cancer cells, especially in prostate, breast, and skin cancer. The global brachytherapy devices market is expected to expand at a notable 8% CAGR throughout the assessment period of 2020-2030. The market is valued at US$ 900 million as of 2019.

Rising prevalence of cancer cases, increase in population, and growing demand for brachytherapy devices are key factors that will propel the expansion of the brachytherapy devices market size over the forecast period. However, worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global brachytherapy devices market in a slightly negative way. The threat caused by the virus spread and the rise in safety precautions are leading causes that will have considerable consequences on the market.

By product, the global brachytherapy devices is segmented into three main types – brachytherapy afterloaders, brachytherapy applicators, and others. Applicators are further divided into intracavitary applicators and interstitial applicators. The applicators segment will hold a majority market share over the forecast period, mainly due to this type being much more efficient as compared to others, besides applicators are also minimally-invasive, which is a high preference of patients.

The segment is expected to expand at a rate of 8.4% over the forecast period. Key competitors in the brachytherapy devices market, such as Elekta AB, have devoted their portfolios to the expansion of this segment by introducing more advanced types of products, which has also become a significant driver for market growth.

Based on end user, the global brachytherapy devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and others. Among these, hospitals account for over 60% share in the market. Key reasons for this are better treatment facilities, favorable insurance policies, and preference of people to choose well-equipped hospitals with professional doctors. Hospitals are also subjected to government support because of the increasing prevalence of cancer. However, cancer treatment clinics will also witness steady growth in the brachytherapy devices market, owing to the rise of privacy issues and opening of specialized centers with more customized & convenient options for patients.

