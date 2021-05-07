Bra Market 2021: SWOT Analysis, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report investigated in the latest research Bra Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Padded Bra, Non Padded Bra); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

A bra helps maintain breast shape and size and provides comfort to the breasts. It also helps prevent breast sweating, reduces back-pain for women with large breast size, and maintains breast health. There are different types of bra available in the market, such as padded bra, non-padded bra, pushup bra, underwired bra, sports bra, etc. All these types serve a different purpose. According to some studies, not wearing a bra can deform breast shape, and the breast tissue may get displaced. Moreover, if the bra size is not correct, it may affect breast health. Therefore, choosing the right kind of bra with the proper size is necessary.

Growing number of women in the working class has increased the demand for various kinds of bra suitable for workplaces. Moreover, women are becoming financially independent and are spending on themselves to enhance their appearance. This factor has contributed mainly to the product demand. At present, great number of women are involved in various recreational and sports activities. Moreover, sports bra provides comfort and support while performing sports activities, which has increased the popularity of sports bra amongst sports enthusiasts and working women. Owing to these factors, the global bra market is projected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this study includes:

1. Victorias Secret

2. Jockey International Inc

3. Wacoal

4. Cury Kate

5. The Phillips Van Heusen Corporation

6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc

7. Groupe Chantelle

8. Hanesbrands Inc

9. Triumph International

10. Mark and Spencer

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Bra Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Bra Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Bra Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

EmerBrag Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Bra Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

The Table of Content for Bra Market research study includes:

The Table of Content for Bra Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Bra Market Landscape Bra Market – Key Market Dynamics Bra Market – Global Market Analysis Bra Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Bra Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Bra Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Bra Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Bra Market Industry Landscape Bra Market, Key Company Profiles

