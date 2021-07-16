BPO Service Market 2020: Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and Future

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “BPO Service Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Reduction in barriers of international trade and improved telecommunications & IT capabilities have led to a situation where organizations are increasingly interlinked to each other for business, encouraging demand for the BPO services market.

Rise in adoption of application outsourcing and increase in digital transformation in the organization are some of the factors that drive the demand for the BPO service market as startups are now becoming BPO customers. Lack of effective communication between client and vendor and the presence of other artificial outsourcing services becomes an obstacle for the growth of the BPO service market.

An organization’s business activities are classified into critical, core, and non-core activities. Core activities are the primary competencies of the company which gives a strategic advantage to the company. Critical activities demand specialized skill-setting. Similarly, non-core activities are supporting activities that involve relationship management in large measurements between consumers and products. Nowadays, companies have started focusing on core activities to maintain their market presence and expand their customer base, resulting in the outsourcing of resources for non-core activities and thus generating avenues in Business Outsourcing Market. This also leads to greater productivity of employees and helps them to make better and more informed business decisions.

It has seen tremendous growth over the years due to multiple advantages of the BPO industry and estimates reveal that this growth will be seen in the future as well as. The BPO industry is currently responsible for creating the second-highest number of jobs, and the global BPO market is estimated to cross an astonishing $400 billion. The remuneration given to the employees is also one of the best in the industry, which is one of the main reasons young people have to work at BPO. The BPO industry has employed many talented young people and has changed the GDP of various small countries.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include DP, LLC, Conduent Inc., Accenture PLC, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, Capgemini, Infosys BPM Limited, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), TTEC Holdings, Inc., and Conneqt Business Solution Limited

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

With COVID-19 rapidly spreading around the globe, BPO companies and third-party service providers are struggling to cope with changing working conditions.

Some of the top problems faced by BPO organizations are data security and the impact on productivity due either to inadequate infrastructure in employee homes or lack of supervision.

The other issues include difficulty in recording calls when working remotely and exposure to clients of personal employee data.

Organizations are taking several measures to ensure that remote working does not adversely affect the productivity of contact center agents.

