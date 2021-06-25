BPO Business Analytics Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Exlservice Holdings Inc.

Genpact Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited, Mu Sigma Inc.

NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)

TATA Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services.

Software

Services

Cloud-based

On-premises

Finance & Accounting

Human Resources

Knowledge Process Outsourcing

Procurement & Supply Chain

Customer Services

Others

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, theexhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the direct effect ofon the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. BPO business analytics is a data management tool that assists business process outsourcing (BPO) organizations to perceive potential customers, make strategic decisions, improve business proficiency and competitiveness, and optimize operational costs. The increasing penetration of machine learning, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) in business processes have increased the utilization of analytics to manage large volume and complex data sets. Several organizations subcontract their analytics tasks to business process outsourcing (BPO) companies for reducing the cost of hiring in-house staff, along with focusing on their core business operations.The increasing adoption of BPO business analytics across various industries is augmenting the market growth. The rising number of business startups and the increased utilization of analytics across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are further driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing deployment of cloud-based BPO services due to their reliability, scalability, and agility is also strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has escalated the demand for business analytics in the healthcare industry for efficiently managing medical data, such as the availability of hospital beds and records of patients. Besides this, several BPO service providers are adopting numerous strategies for the implementation of their services through online portals, which will continue to drive the market for BPO business analytics in the coming years.If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Security Analytics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-analytics-market

E-Commerce Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-market

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artifical-intelligence-healthcare-market

Edge Computing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/edge-computing-market

eDiscovery Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ediscovery-market

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.IMARC Group 30 N Gould St Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImarcServices